Greensboro News & Record
Janet Garrett
FUNERAL HOME
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Garrett, Janet

September 23, 1937 - May 24, 2021

Mrs. Janet Sherman Garrett, 83 of Greensboro, NC, died Monday May, 24, 2021. Visitation with the family is 10:30 am - 11:00 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 1414 Gorrell Street, Greensboro, NC, with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am. The interment will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gate City Chapter, North Carolina A&T State University, P.O. Box 20005, Greensboro, N.C. 27420 or [email protected]

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
1414 Gorrell Street, Greensboro, NC
Jun
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
1414 Gorrell Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John: Very sorry to hear about the loss of your wife. We will always keep you and your family in our prayers.
Handsome Billy & Mary Covington
Friend
June 4, 2021
John, Jackie, and I wish to extend our condolences for your loss of Janet. I can only imagine the pain
you feel. But I know too, when you look back on all the good times you had together it will bring a
smile to your face and warm your heart.

Sincerely,
Charles Lownes
Charles & Jacqueline Lownes
Friend
June 2, 2021
Our condolences to the family. May you find strength in knowing that your neighbors and community are here for you during this sad time.
Anthony and Doris Vincent
Other
June 1, 2021
May the Peace of the Lord remain with you.
Betty Watson
June 1, 2021
Aggie Alumnus John and family,

We're saddened by your tremendous loss. We pray that treasured memories of fond times together and prayers will bring you comfort today, and beyond.

Aggie Alumni Rev. William and Phyllis Boykin
Friend
May 30, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to Uncle John and the rest of the family in Memory of Aunt Janet. A beautiful Lady who lived and set an Outstanding Example on how to live and enjoy life for us all to follow. A beautiful person who lived a Life of Service who thought of others first before self take your Rest and thank you very much for all that you taught me.
Richard Jackson
Family
May 29, 2021
Janet will truly be missed. She was an avid North Carolina A&T fan. We will miss her at basketball and football game. Janet take your rest "A job well done".
BLONDINE WYNN
Friend
May 25, 2021
