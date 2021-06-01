Garrett, Janet
September 23, 1937 - May 24, 2021
Mrs. Janet Sherman Garrett, 83 of Greensboro, NC, died Monday May, 24, 2021. Visitation with the family is 10:30 am - 11:00 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 1414 Gorrell Street, Greensboro, NC, with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am. The interment will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gate City Chapter, North Carolina A&T State University, P.O. Box 20005, Greensboro, N.C. 27420 or [email protected]
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.