Midgett, Janet King Francis
Janet King Francis "Jan" Midgett, born April 20, 1931, began her eternal life in heaven on May 28, 2021, at the age of 90. Jan was born in Washington, DC, the only child of Lorania "Lolie" King and Warren Briggs Francis, who both served as Washington correspondents for the Los Angeles Times. In her youth, Jan spent summers with grandparents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island where she developed her lifelong love of lobster. Jan also loved the Outer Banks from annual vacations with her parents to the Croatan Inn, in Nags Head, NC. It was while working as a hostess at the Croatan, that she met her future husband, Bob Midgett.
Bob and Jan were married in 1952, and lived in various states across the U.S., eventually settling in Greensboro, NC, in 1969, with their four children. Jan worked as an executive secretary for S&ME and Home Builders of the Triad, and later began a small business--Acorn Advertising Specialties--through which she enjoyed selling promotional items. Jan was a loving mother; she was especially fond of dogs, penguins, trips to the beach, a challenging jigsaw puzzle and, in her later years, became a fierce bingo player.
In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Parker "Bob" Midgett, Sr., and grandson, Chase Cargal. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Lisa Kissner Cooper (Steve), Paige Cargal Kester (Tripp), Gina Midgett Kinard (Jim), and Robert Parker "Rob" Midgett, II (Susan); grandchildren, Josh Kinard (Diane Collopy), Kristina Kinard, Dylan Cargal, Jameson Midgett, Parke Kissner, and Mary Kathryn Midgett; step-grandchildren, Olivia Kester Shelton, Christopher Cooper, Mitchell Cooper.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church on June 5, where her ashes will be interred with Bob's. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of WhiteStone Retirement Community and AuthoraCare/Hospice for their attentive care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 2, 2021.