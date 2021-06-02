I met Jan at St. fr and immediately enjoyed her energetic. bright friendliness. I wish I had been at Woodrow Wilson High School a couple of years before I went there with the Class of 1984. Nevertheless, I can perfectly picture Jan in green and white with pom poms held high leading cheers on the Tigers field! I am very sorry for your loss. Missing Jan is a big miss.

Gail Warnecke School June 2, 2021