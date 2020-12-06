Dalton, Janice Anne Wilson
May 15, 1947 - November 12, 2020
Janice Anne Wilson Dalton, 73, of High Point, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 12, 2020.
She was born on May 15, 1947 to the late Floyd Leo Wilson and Mildred Rema Allen Wilson. Also preceding her in death is her ex-husband of almost 42 years, Daniel Lee Dalton.
Janice was a joy to all who knew her. She was both proud and thankful for her service to her Lord both in the workplace and the local church. Prior to retirement, she faithfully served as church secretary at Popular Ridge Friends Meeting for almost ten years, before working with the North Carolina Yearly Meeting office for another nine. Janice was a devoted Southern Baptist and served in the local church for most of her life. She loved studying the Bible and taught both children and adults. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and her presence will be missed. She was also passionate about Missions serving on numerous occasions as the WMU director and Mission Committee chair.
She is survived by her two sons, Rev. Andrew (Drew) Allen Dalton and wife Martha of Old Fort, NC and Matthew Ryan Dalton of the home; two brothers and one sister, Ted Wilson and wife Betty of Greensboro, Art (Buddy) Wilson and wife Jan of Buffalo, and Marilyn Wilson also of the home. She is also survived by her three precious granddaughters Rebekah Nicole, Abigail Grace, and Hannah Jane. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering c/o Westchester Baptist Church, PO Box 5188, High Point, NC 27262.
