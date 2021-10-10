Hanner, Janice Kinkel
April 17, 1964 - September 27, 2021
Janice Kinkel Hanner passed away peacefully the afternoon of September 27, 2021 from pancreatic cancer. She was born April 17, 1964 to Karl and Mary Kinkel. She moved frequently as a young girl while her father served in the Air Force. At age 12, she settled in Independence, VA, where she graduated top of her class from Independence HS and went on to attend Duke University. There she majored in Public Policy Studies, was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, and was manager for the men's basketball team her senior year.
After graduating from Duke in 1986, Jan came to the Triad. She met her husband, Kevin, at Christ Community Church in 1989, and they were married on October 26, 1991. She loved him fiercely, and often said "he may not be perfect, but he's perfect for me." They had two sons, Aaron and Nathan, whom she adored. She was employed at MARC Research for 23 years (with an 8-year break in the middle to raise her sons), but her favorite job by far was being a Mom.
Jan was actively involved at her church, first Christ Community and then Hope Chapel, working with the youth group for many years and then teaching preschoolers. She was also a long-time class member of Bible Study Fellowship. She loved Jesus and did her best to share that love with others. Her faith allowed her to be joyful throughout her illness, knowing that God was always with her.
She loved to travel and plan vacations, especially to the National Parks. In the last few years, she and Kevin were able to enjoy trips to Hawaii, all of Utah's Mighty Five, and California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks.
Jan wanted to express her gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Cone Health Cancer Center who compassionately treated and cared for her, to the Hope Chapel Prayer Team who regularly prayed over her, to the Panda Posse who were and are the best friends a girl could ever have, and to the Dinner Club Girls who displayed kindness beyond measure.
She was predeceased by her father Karl and mother-in-law Doris Hanner. She is survived by her husband Kevin and sons Aaron and Nathan, mother Mary of Independence, VA, brother David (Susan) of Richmond, VA, father-in-law John Hanner, brother-in-law Eddie (Kim), sisters-in-law Leigh Paige (Owen), Andrea (Wes), and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life for Jan will be held from 2-3:30pm on Saturday, October 16th at Hope Chapel, 908 N. Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro. The outdoor service will be casual dress and bring-your-own-chair. In accordance with her wishes, attendees not fully vaccinated are asked to remain masked and all others are encouraged to do so as well. The service will also be live streamed on the Hope Chapel website for those unable to attend in person. A reception and continued celebration will be held at Oden Brewing, 802 W Gate City Boulevard, from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the National Parks Conservation Association or National Parks Foundation, or Hope Chapel's "Rooted for Renewal" fund. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.