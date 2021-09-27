Menu
Janice "Faye" Murrow
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services
105 North Main Street
Mount Holly, NC
Murrow, Janice "Faye"

Janice "Faye" Hooker Murrow, 83, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2021 surrounded by loved ones, after battling complications from Lewy Body Dementia and a fall she had suffered in the weeks prior. Faye was the daughter of the late Mr. Grady Hooker and late Ms. Dulcie Eller of High Point. She was a graduate of High Point High School class of 1956. Faye is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Rev. Mitchell C. Murrow as well as her children Kenneth (Lora Mae), Allen (Tara), Karen (Chuck), Andy (Beverly) and her grandchildren Kristen, Mason (Mary Kathryne), Julia, Daniel, Hannah, Zach, Alex and Benjamin. She is also survived by her sister Naomi and stepbrother Wallace as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her half-sister, Nancy. A celebration of Faye's life will be held at the First United Methodist Church Mount Holly on Thursday September 30, 2021 at 3:00pm. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private but will be available to view over live-stream at https://www.facebook.com/mhfumc/. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Relief Organization of Mount Holly, 2120 Spring Street Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120 or the First United Methodist Church Mount Holly, 140 North Main Street Mount Holly, NC 28120. Online condolences may be made at www.painterfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Mount Holly, NC
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mitch, you and Faye were good friends to me at Asbury. My mother died with Lewy bodies. So sorry you had to go through this ordeal. I think of you two frequently.
Jay Stucker
School
November 4, 2021
Mitchell and family. We are so sorry to hear of Faye´s passing. Prayers for you and family.
Darrell and Dianne Peace
October 5, 2021
