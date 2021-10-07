Neese, Janice Dawn Aydelette
Mrs. Janice Dawn Aydelette Neese, 87, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jan (Grammie) was born on June 3, 1934 in Vance County, NC and was shortly thereafter adopted by the late Jim and Margaret Aydelette. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High (Grimsley) in 1952 where she was involved in many school activities. She also attended Mars Hill College. From an early age, Jan enjoyed attending church and was a member of Asheboro Street Baptist Church where she was active in the youth and musical programs.
While attending Gillespie Park School, she met the love of her life, Thomas R. Neese, Jr., when she was just 13 years old. They married on June 16, 1956 at Asheboro Street Baptist Church. As newlyweds, they moved to Montclair, NJ, followed by several other moves before settling in Greensboro. In the fall of 1962, they joined Lawndale Baptist Church where they remain members. At Lawndale, Jan contributed her many talents by teaching the children's choir, singing in the adult choir, playing the handbells, and volunteering her time toward many other activities. She deeply loved her "sisters" in Helen's Angels Sunday School class and hosted numerous Sunday School events in her home. She was an accomplished musician, able to play many instruments, including the piano and organ. She was also a professionally trained vocalist and recorded many albums. In her early years, she worked at Sears retail store in downtown Greensboro and also worked as a dental assistant. She was an avid gardener and loved planting around her patio, which was worthy of any Southern Living cover.
Jan's most rewarding work was raising her four challenging children, who admit that they rarely made her job easy. She was passionate about supporting her children and grandchildren and she loved cheering them on in all of their many extracurricular activities. "Mama Neese" was known at Grimsley sporting events as the original, official cowbell ringer, a tradition that continues even today. She possessed a sense of adventure and independence, traits she took on the road for many summers by pulling a Holiday travel trailer across the country so her children could explore the United States.
Jan was committed to her beloved husband, Tom. In their 74 years of life together, Jan walked steadily with Tom through many tough times. She devoted herself to supporting him and their family. Their marriage was one of consistent loyalty and sacrifice, marked by deep love, friendship, and respect. Her children and grandchildren are so grateful for the incredible role models they have had in both Jan and Tom.
Jan's children will continue to celebrate their mom's generous and giving spirit, her kindness and authenticity, and her zeal for a full and adventurous life. They will cherish how she stressed the importance of trusting God and loving your family, how she never met a stranger, and that her home was always open to friends and family. All who knew Jan benefited from all of these gifts as well. Her grandchildren also benefited from many years of the best pancakes and "rub- downs" from their Grammie.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Thomas R. Neese, Jr., her children Andrea Neese Pegram (Rick), Alicia Neese Irvin (David), Thomas R. Neese III, and Kendra Neese Bowers (Bryan), her brother Kennyth Aydelette
(Sandy), and her grandchildren: Thomas McGarity (Nikki), Charles Irvin (Lisa), Ashley Irvin (fiancé Reid McGhee), Haley Thomas (Colton), Taylor Irvin (Elaina), Rice Neese IV, Riley Neese, Rhodes Neese, Alexander Bowers, Catherine Bowers, and her great-grandchildren David Irvin, Abigail Irvin and Bennett Irvin. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Margaret Aydelette and her beloved grandson Patrick Bowers.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro. A celebration of Jan's life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with a graveside service immediately thereafter at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the numerous caregivers that shared an outpouring of love to Jan: Stacey Watkins, Hailey Cochran, Maddie and Sophie Vachon, Kate Bell, Lela Hunt, AuthoraCare Collective and numerous others.
Jan loved to wear bright and cheerful colors that reflected her vibrant personality. If attending the service, please consider honoring Jan by wearing something equally bright and cheerful.
Online condolences at www.forbisandick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.