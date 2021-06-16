Reaves, Janice Marie Fisher



August 5, 1944 - June 8, 2021



Mrs. Janice Fisher Reaves departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home in Greensboro, NC.



Janice received her education from Greensboro public schools and was a graduate of James Benson Dudley High School, class of 1962. She later attended North Carolina A&T State University and received a B.S. degree in elementary education and her M.S. degree in counseling from UNCG.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to COPD Foundation of Greensboro, NC.



Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Fisher and Reaves families.



Hinnant Funeral Service



512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.