Mrs. Janice Fisher Reaves departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home in Greensboro, NC.
Janice received her education from Greensboro public schools and was a graduate of James Benson Dudley High School, class of 1962. She later attended North Carolina A&T State University and received a B.S. degree in elementary education and her M.S. degree in counseling from UNCG.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to COPD Foundation of Greensboro, NC.
Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Fisher and Reaves families.
Hinnant Funeral Service
512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hinnant Funeral Service - Greensboro
Janice cared about the students at ACC. Her memory will live on. May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers to her family and friends.
Debra Dixon Doss
Work
June 20, 2021
Got to know Janice when I was a student in PTK, then worked with her couple years starting 1992. Enjoyed her friendship very much! Praying for family.
Mary Howell
Work
June 18, 2021
My heart goes out to the family of Janice Reaves. I worked with her at ACC for many years and enjoyed her smile and style. She will be missed by many. Praying God's comfort during this difficult time.
Muriel (Red) Freeland
Work
June 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Beverly Smith
Friend
June 18, 2021
It was a pleasure to work with Janice those many years at ACC. Praying for her family and close friends.
Ruth Wade
Work
June 18, 2021
I worked with Janice for several years as her coadvsior for Phi Theta Kappa. She was a remarkable woman.
Otha Hawkins
Work
June 17, 2021
Worked with Janice for over 20 years at Alamance Community College Admissions Office. She was a good friend. Prayers for her family. Rest In Peace Janice.
Sherry Miller
Work
June 17, 2021
May God bless the family during this time of bereavement.
Billie Jones
Work
June 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy. She was a beloved friend and mentor.
Laura Levengood
Work
June 17, 2021
Praying for the family during this time. May you feel the love of those who knew and loved Janice.
Nancy Jimerson
Friend
June 17, 2021
We are saddened by your loss. May God's presence and love help bring healing through this time of loss.
With Sympathy
Dudley Class 62 Benevolence Chairperson
Cynthia Greene Farrington
Cynthia Greene Farrington
School
June 16, 2021
May peace that passeth all man´s understanding be your´s.
Bettie McAdoo
June 16, 2021
May the Holy Spirit comfort you in this time of bereavement.
Class of 1962 DUDLEY HIGH
Rev. Ronnie McLaughlin
School
June 16, 2021
Condolences to the Fisher family.
EDWIN WHITE III
Other
June 16, 2021
So sorry for the family lost. Janice and I met several years ago in a social group, and again when she was at Maple Grove. Prayer for all of you.