Ellington, Janie Watkins
October 8, 1929 - March 22, 2022
Janie Watkins Ellington, 92, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home, Eden, NC. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Mount Herman Baptist Church, Ashley Loop Road, Reidsville, NC with Pastor Arnold Barnes officiating.
A native of Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Drew Watkins. She worked at DuPont Industries for many years before becoming a mom, her true calling. She dedicated her life to her Lord, her family, and her farm where she raised tobacco with her husband, J. T. (Mutt) Ellington, Jr. She was strong in her faith and a member of Mount Herman Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She volunteered at her children's school and flourished among her siblings and their children.
She was an avid baseball fan; loved Christian music, particularly hymns performed by the Gaither Family; and enjoyed watching game and cooking shows. However, she will be foremost remembered for her fierce love and dedication to her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandson.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by brothers Rufus and Frank Watkins; and sisters Estelle Wooten and Laverne Largen.
She is survived by her daughter Jan Routh and husband Eric of Climax, NC; and son James Keen Ellington and wife Lynn of Reidsville. Survivors also include four grandchildren: Cyndi Ellington, Brandon Ellington, Jeremy Ellington, and Dylan Routh. Her beloved great-grandson, Kenneth (Peanut) MacDonald, also survives this precious woman, their beloved Nana. She is also survived by two sisters: Ruth Wilson and Sally (Bea) Kallam.
In lieu of flowers, we request that you donate to her favorite charity. She faithfully contributed to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or www.dav.org
.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Rd, Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2022.