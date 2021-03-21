Ballard, Janiece "Jan" PittmanJaniece "Jan" Pittman Ballard of Greensboro passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday March 17th, 2021.A graveside service is planned for Tuesday March 23rd, 2021, 11:30am at City Memorial Park Cemetery, 1310 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC.She was born on June 21st, 1939 in Banner Elk, NC, to Robert Clay and Nell Holman Pittman. Jan grew up in Salisbury, NC, where she graduated from Boyden High School in 1957. Jan had many cherished lifelong friends from her school days in Salisbury, and frequently reunited with them for lunches at DJ's over the years.After high school Jan attended the Womens College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG) where she graduated with a degree in Education. Her first teaching job was in Burlington, NC, where she met her future husband Bob on a blind date. Bob's career with Western Electric Company moved them around the country, from NJ to NC to CA and finally back to Greensboro, NC.While Jan's longest, most challenging (and most rewarding) job was as a mother and a homemaker, she spent over 20 years as a substitute teacher for the Guilford County School System. Though known as being a strict disciplinarian in the classroom, she was well liked by most students and school staff. Many former students came up to her later in life to tell her she was one of their favorite teachers.In her free time, Jan loved cooking, reading, gardening, entertaining, shopping at Belks, and was always the first to offer a dinner to anyone who was sick or in need. She volunteered with her garden club (Seeds and Weeds), Christ United Methodist Church, The Carolina Theatre, and several other organizations.Jan loved spending time with friends and family in Blowing Rock in the fall and at Hilton Head each spring. She was a strong, independent woman, fiercely loyal to friends and family, and a Big Orange fan (Bob's alma mater was UT). She was full of sass, had strong opinions, Southern to the core and never far from a glass of sweet tea.Along with her parents, Jan was predeceased by her husband Bob Ballard and sister Kathy Fain. She is survived by four sons: Robert (Carol Ann) of Greensboro, Cliff (Liz) of Greensboro, David of Chattanooga, TN, and Jeff of Greensboro, and five lovely granddaughters.