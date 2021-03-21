Menu
Janiece Pittman "Jan" Ballard
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Ballard, Janiece "Jan" Pittman

Janiece "Jan" Pittman Ballard of Greensboro passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday March 17th, 2021.

A graveside service is planned for Tuesday March 23rd, 2021, 11:30am at City Memorial Park Cemetery, 1310 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC.

She was born on June 21st, 1939 in Banner Elk, NC, to Robert Clay and Nell Holman Pittman. Jan grew up in Salisbury, NC, where she graduated from Boyden High School in 1957. Jan had many cherished lifelong friends from her school days in Salisbury, and frequently reunited with them for lunches at DJ's over the years.

After high school Jan attended the Womens College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG) where she graduated with a degree in Education. Her first teaching job was in Burlington, NC, where she met her future husband Bob on a blind date. Bob's career with Western Electric Company moved them around the country, from NJ to NC to CA and finally back to Greensboro, NC.

While Jan's longest, most challenging (and most rewarding) job was as a mother and a homemaker, she spent over 20 years as a substitute teacher for the Guilford County School System. Though known as being a strict disciplinarian in the classroom, she was well liked by most students and school staff. Many former students came up to her later in life to tell her she was one of their favorite teachers.

In her free time, Jan loved cooking, reading, gardening, entertaining, shopping at Belks, and was always the first to offer a dinner to anyone who was sick or in need. She volunteered with her garden club (Seeds and Weeds), Christ United Methodist Church, The Carolina Theatre, and several other organizations.

Jan loved spending time with friends and family in Blowing Rock in the fall and at Hilton Head each spring. She was a strong, independent woman, fiercely loyal to friends and family, and a Big Orange fan (Bob's alma mater was UT). She was full of sass, had strong opinions, Southern to the core and never far from a glass of sweet tea.

Along with her parents, Jan was predeceased by her husband Bob Ballard and sister Kathy Fain. She is survived by four sons: Robert (Carol Ann) of Greensboro, Cliff (Liz) of Greensboro, David of Chattanooga, TN, and Jeff of Greensboro, and five lovely granddaughters.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
City Memorial Park Cemetery
1310 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Robert, Cliff, David & Jeff - We were so saddened to hear the news about your Mom, my 1st cousin. We remember so very well our trips to NC and staying with Jan several times going & coming to UNC-Chapel Hill visiting our son, David. She was always a gracious host welcoming us with open arms. We enjoyed sharing Holman fun family stories, including the Grayton Beach, FL days. With deepest sympathy, Mike & Diann Weeks and family.
Mike & Diann Weeks
Family
March 29, 2021
Jeff, your mom sounded like a really cool person. May she rest in peace. Prayers for you and your family.
Scott Kutos
March 23, 2021
Mrs. Ballard was one of the nicest women in our neighborhood growing up. I spent the night there more times than I can count with Jeff and David and she was always so nice and caring that I didn't want to go home. I know the guys are really going to miss her and I know that she was a woman of faith and loved the Lord very much so we will see her again in Heaven one day!!!!!!
Brad Kiser
March 22, 2021
Missing you Jan like crazy I wasn't ready to see you go. I love you so much Jan you were such a unique person. The only good thing come out of this is that your in no more pain and I'm grateful for that. Until I see you again my friend
Stacey Watkins
March 22, 2021
Rebekah, Penny and I share great memories and want to share our friendship and support in any way needed
Bill Wofford
March 21, 2021
Condolences to all the family and especially to David who I had the pleasure of teaching in third grade. I was a friend of your mother´s and we saw each other frequently at Kiser middle school. Later she was a frequent guest at Starmount Presbyterian Church. She was a smart lady and proud of her sons. Rest In Peace, Jan.
Nancy Sands
March 21, 2021
Robert, Cliff, David, and Jeff ... My heart is saddened reading the news of your mom´s passing. I have so many fond memories of fun times we had together. I will keep you in my prayers in the days ahead.
Brenda Graves
March 21, 2021
Jan and I were classmates at Frank B. John Elementary School and Boyden High School in Salisbury, NC. Many fond memories !

When Jan would come to Chetola in Blowing Rock each Fall, after working at The Furniture Market, my wife Linda and I would get together with her for a couple of meals. She would bring us her famous homemade trail mix, and we would share some goodies with her, too !

Jan prepared a delicious meal for us at her Greensboro home. For an appetizer, she served wonderful cheese crackers that she had made. The meal that followed was fabulous !

Jan would call and share with me about Sunday sermons that she had heard.

Linda joins me in saying that our lives have been enriched because of our friendship with Jan.
Robert Gibbs Smith (and Linda)
Classmate
March 21, 2021
Sending my sympathies for the loss of your mother.
Bill Gregory
March 21, 2021
