Tallahassee — Janis Parker, of Durham, NC, was born on January 26, 1934, in Springfield, VT, to Maude and Robert Parker and died on October 24, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL.



She lived a life of art and learning, earning a BFA from Rhode Island School of Design and a master's degree in education from UNC-Greensboro.



She established the first successful rural arts program and council at Rockingham County in 1969, and as a higher education administrator and consultant, helped create arts and community development programs throughout the North Carolina and Virginia Piedmont. As a program director at the Stokes County Arts Council, she worked to create the Dan River Art Market and helped students of all ages discover and develop their own creativity. In 1999, she started work at the EPA's campus in Research Triangle Park, where she furthered her commitment to the environment and love of nature.



She showed her art at Chapel Hill's Somerhill Gallery, and worked in many artistic media — painting, felting and fabrics. She transformed odd pieces of furniture into bright storytellers, and reviewers marveled at her ability to find elegance and magic in ordinary materials.



Her curiosity led her to travel extensively and devour stacks of library books from authors around the world. Friends enjoyed her keen observation and sharp wit, which often revealed some hidden beauty, novel perspective, or delightful absurdity.



She was an active member of the Congregation at Duke University Chapel and later St. Stephen Lutheran Church, and loved gardening, cinema, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends.



She is survived by daughters Cecily Durrett Kalkhof (Bill) of Durham, NC, and Jennifer Newton Buchanan (Tom) of Tallahassee, FL; son, NC Senator Paul Robert Newton (Melanie) of Mt. Pleasant, NC; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Her family will gather for a celebration of life service online Friday, November 6, 2020.



Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193)



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 1, 2020.