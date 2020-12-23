Jason really was a barrel of fun, wit & sarcasm! I can't think of him without a smile on his face. Such quick wit! He was so smart and humble about it. His dad & mine were friends, Jason & I were often put together due to this & I enjoyed his friendship. You felt honored to be in his light. I send prayers to his family. He left way to early but an amazing impression he left on us all. My favorite memory of him is ending up beside that Tracker of his at the light in front of the high school & him razzing me until it turned green then flying off laughing. Always smiling & laughing! What a gift. So very sorry for your lose.

Leanne Hamrick Benton Friend January 9, 2021