Jason was the kind of friend I could laugh with and I could cry with. Over the 30 years I knew him, we did both and sometimes we would laugh until we cried. I will miss him always.
Jenny Martin
Friend
April 10, 2021
Mark Johnson
Friend
April 8, 2021
Jason was an amazing man.I had the opportunity to take the trip out west in 2009. It was life changing. The places, the people and the history.
Jason was a complex guy. He loved his family, his kids and I considered him a trusted friend and fellow ENTHUSIAST.
THANK YOU ! I SINCERELY APPRECIATE all you did for Erin and I. Rest in Peace.
Stephen Fricke
Friend
February 21, 2021
I'm so sorry io learn of Jason's passing. I will always recall the fun times when we crossed paths at BMW events and meetings. I wish his family strength in dealeing with this huge loss.
Robert Henig
January 19, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Jason when I bought my first BMW from him in 2007 (and several since). It was always a delight to see him behind the counter at Carolina BMW. His knowledge regarding motorcycles was probably only surpassed by his passion for them. It was always a joy discussing bikes, or whatever. He was just a fun guy to be around. As a gearhead, sometimes it’s difficult to find others as passionate as myself and Jason certainly checked that box.
Brendan B
Friend
January 12, 2021
William Yaner
Friend
January 10, 2021
William Yaner
Friend
January 10, 2021
William Yaner
Friend
January 10, 2021
I don't think I've ever known a person more generous, spontaneously so, than Jason. Intensely serious with all things to do with riding, but delightfully playful at other times. Smart, witty, with quick comments that would catch me off guard sometimes. Could be difficult to hold his attention for long, so you had to get to the point of what you were trying to say to him. But it was worth the effort. Whoever wrote his obit, caught his spirit beautifully and accurately. There will never be another Jason Emmert. Rest in peace my good man. And long live your soul.
William Yaner
Friend
January 10, 2021
Jason really was a barrel of fun, wit & sarcasm! I can't think of him without a smile on his face. Such quick wit! He was so smart and humble about it. His dad & mine were friends, Jason & I were often put together due to this & I enjoyed his friendship. You felt honored to be in his light. I send prayers to his family. He left way to early but an amazing impression he left on us all. My favorite memory of him is ending up beside that Tracker of his at the light in front of the high school & him razzing me until it turned green then flying off laughing. Always smiling & laughing! What a gift. So very sorry for your lose.
Leanne Hamrick Benton
Friend
January 9, 2021
I meet people all the time and met you one morning at brunch. We talked about so many things, your family, my family, etc. On that day you talked to me about the work I was doing in the community and how you believed in service. From there we stayed in touch via text and the way that you talked about your family could not have been anything short of LOVE. Glad that you got your wings friend as you presented yourself as an Angel on Earth. Thank you so much for your support and kind words.
A. Umstead
Acquaintance
January 9, 2021
A kind man, a kindred spirit, too early gone. Condolences to the family.
Jim George
Friend
January 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jasons' passing. I was a customer at his business for quite a few years and respected him for the manner in which he treated us, appreciative and straight forward. Never a problem that couldn't be solved.
Dan Donovan
Acquaintance
January 8, 2021
What a shock! Rest in peace my friend. The trip to Germany was quite the adventure.
Steven Parr
Friend
January 8, 2021
My prayers and heart go out to Ann, Oliver and Jason’s children at this difficult time. Jason loved his family dearly-
If all dogs go to heaven, he’ll have great company and comfort.
Susan Wiley
January 3, 2021
Thank you for being such a truly great friend to me in life, I will miss you. Love & Peace.