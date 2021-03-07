Menu
Jason Edward Sherrill
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Stokes High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Sherrill, Jason Edward

July 26, 1973 - March 4, 2021

Jason Edward Sherrill, known for his kindness, loyalty and resilience, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC at the age of 47 due to an apparent heart attack. Jason was born on July 26, 1973 to Steven Sherrill and the late Martha Ayers in Atlanta, GA where he grew up. In 1986 he came to North Carolina where he lived in Hickory and later Winston-Salem and Greensboro. He graduated from South Stokes High School in 1991 and later attended Evangel College in Missouri. Jason worked various jobs as a young man but later found work in the building trades where he was an expert in kitchen and bath remodeling. He was a hot pool player, loved music and was an avid Beatles fan. He was a happy cook. He had a great sense of humor and relied on his positive attitude. A lifelong learner, he was always reading and exploring new ideas. Jason is survived by his father, Steven Sherrill of Winston-Salem; two daughters, Sarah and Savannah also of Winston-Salem and his partner, Rachelle Walsh of Greensboro. A private gathering of close family will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed my brother. It was great to know you and. be on stage with you numerous times. My prayers are for comfort and peace to the family.
Tony Ballance
March 10, 2021
You have gone far too early, leaving a uniquely shaped space in the lives of your children, friends, father and your partner Rachelle. I’m so glad you had those years together.
Jessica House
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Praying for the family!
Tony 3
March 7, 2021
The girls have my deepest sympathy! God loves you and so do I!!
Judy Conte
March 7, 2021
Remembering Jason as a positive, perfectionist at all jobs he tackled for us. He was upbeat and we are so surprised to learn of his passing. Condolences to Jason´s family.
Betty & Tim Howard
March 7, 2021
