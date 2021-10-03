Menu
Jason Robert "Jaye" Thompson
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Thompson, Jason "Jaye" Robert

February 23, 1973 - September 24, 2021

Jason "Jaye" Robert Thompson, 48, passed away on September 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Reverend Lonnie Sorrell officiating.

Jaye was born on February 23, 1973 in Laconia, New Hampshire. He later moved to North Carolina where he worked for Rockingham County Help for Homeless for many years; recently he worked for Quick Tire in Danville, VA. Jaye enjoyed fishing, camping, and any outdoor activity. He loved spending time with his friends and family and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be remembered for his fun-loving, witty sense of humor, ability to relate to children, and his bunny ears in pictures.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Thompson, Sr. Jaye is survived by his mother, Marilyn Thompson; two brothers, EJ Thompson and wife Heather, and Vincent Thompson; two sisters, Kelly Thompson and Kristina Thompson; nieces, Savannah Meservey and Ashley Thompson; in addition to his great-nephews, Connor McLaughlin and Bellamy McLaughlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Rockingham County Help for Homeless, Inc., P.O. Box 406 Madison, NC 27025.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.