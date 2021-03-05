Menu
Jason "JC" Williams
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Williamson, Jason

1927 - 2021

Jason "JC" Williamson, 93, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park with military honors.

JC served with the United States Army during WWII. He was a brick mason by trade. JC could be heard often on his CB radio where he was known as "Red Rooster" and "Channel Master." He loved to fish and tinker in his shop. But mostly, JC loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Williamson.

JC is survived by his sons, Steve Williamson (Jennifer) and Jason Williamson, Jr. (Beth); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at George Brothers Funeral Service on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 11:30 to 12:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Mar
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro NC
3600 N Ohenry Blvd,, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thinking of you Jason and Beth, from old coworker /friend
Nancy Cox
Friend
March 8, 2021
