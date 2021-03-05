Williamson, Jason
1927 - 2021
Jason "JC" Williamson, 93, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park with military honors.
JC served with the United States Army during WWII. He was a brick mason by trade. JC could be heard often on his CB radio where he was known as "Red Rooster" and "Channel Master." He loved to fish and tinker in his shop. But mostly, JC loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Williamson.
JC is survived by his sons, Steve Williamson (Jennifer) and Jason Williamson, Jr. (Beth); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at George Brothers Funeral Service on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 11:30 to 12:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 5, 2021.