To the family of Mr. Javester Simon: I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Praying for strength & comfort during this time of sadness. I remember Javester as a faithful member of the Charlotte Berean SDA Church when I was a teenager. The last time I saw him was at the South Atlantic Conference Campmeeting 2018 I think. We talked briefly because he was escorting his son to youth worship service. Bro. Javester Simon actively served as an usher on the Men's Usher Board & played basketball on the church basketball team back n the 70s. He was always smiling whenever he greeted you. Bro. Javester Simon was a soft spoken man with a gentle spirit. 1Thess. 4:13-18 says to encourage one another with the blessed hope that if we die in the Lord that we will be risen & live with Him forever when He returns. What a day of rejoicing that will be! Stay strong & faithful by the grace of God. Peace & Healing to the entire family of Mr. Javester Simon With my deepest sympathy, Deborah Miller Morris Charlotte Berean SDA Church

Deborah M. Morris Other June 14, 2021