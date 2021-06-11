Menu
Javester Simon
1940 - 2021
Javester Simon

Greensboro — Javester Simon, 81, died Thursday, June 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1225 N. Cleveland Ave., Winston-Salem. Callands Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Callands Funeral Home
1405 Yanceyville Street Suite-E, Greensboro, NC
Jun
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ephesus Seventh- Day Adventist Church
1225 North Cleveland Avenue, Winston Salem, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ephesus Seventh- Day Adventist Church
1225 North Cleveland Avenue, Winston Salem, NC
Jun
22
Interment
11:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC
Praying & thinking of you as you grieve the loss of your beloved & warmly remembered Bro. Javester Simon. Peace & Comfort, Deborah Miller Morris Charlotte Berean SDA Church
Deborah M. Morris
Other
June 14, 2021
To the family of Mr. Javester Simon: I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Praying for strength & comfort during this time of sadness. I remember Javester as a faithful member of the Charlotte Berean SDA Church when I was a teenager. The last time I saw him was at the South Atlantic Conference Campmeeting 2018 I think. We talked briefly because he was escorting his son to youth worship service. Bro. Javester Simon actively served as an usher on the Men's Usher Board & played basketball on the church basketball team back n the 70s. He was always smiling whenever he greeted you. Bro. Javester Simon was a soft spoken man with a gentle spirit. 1Thess. 4:13-18 says to encourage one another with the blessed hope that if we die in the Lord that we will be risen & live with Him forever when He returns. What a day of rejoicing that will be! Stay strong & faithful by the grace of God. Peace & Healing to the entire family of Mr. Javester Simon With my deepest sympathy, Deborah Miller Morris Charlotte Berean SDA Church
Deborah M. Morris
Other
June 14, 2021
