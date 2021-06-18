Rudd, Sr., Jay Norman



April 2, 1938 - June 5, 2021



Jay Norman Rudd, Sr., 83 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



A memorial service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home Monday, June 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Hill officiating.



Jay was born in Guilford County to the late N.C. "Dock" Rudd and Stell Rollins Rudd. He attended Lees-McRae College. He was a farmer and a truck driver for J.P Stevens and Ryder Trucking; he finished his career working for the N.C. D.O.T. He was a lifetime member of the Monticello United Church of Christ and attended Sharon United Methodist Church while vacationing at Holden Beach. Jay is known for reaching out to family and friends consistently, especially during times of strife. He rarely met a stranger and loved all things western; he was happiest with his horses and farming, but most of all he loved his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Sue Rudd Boelte.



Jay is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Sibbett Rudd; children, LTC. Jay Norman Rudd Jr. USA. RTD (Cynde), Capt. Stephen Miles Rudd, MD. USPHS. RTD. (Holly), Malissa Rudd Altizer (Tim); 7 grandchildren, 1 niece and 2 nephews, as well as a large and loving group of extended family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Monticello United Church of Christ Building fund at P.O. BOX 496, Brown Summit, NC 27214 or Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network at 8653 NC-65, Stokesdale, NC 27357.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.