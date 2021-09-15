Brown, Jean Ann



1939 - 2021



Mrs. Jean Ann Austin Brown, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.



The funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Rehobeth Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.



Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Nelia Gray; daughter Penny Roberson Cox; brothers Jack, Charles, and Junior; and sister Jenny.



Jean was an indescribably wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived a full life and was always happiest when working (especially in the dirt) and helping others. She was a woman who could--and did--anything she put her mind to. She learned several languages, did much to teach herself to play the piano before ever taking lessons, and even graduated college long after becoming a grandmother. Jean thoroughly enjoyed cooking Sunday lunch for anyone who showed up, sewing, working in the garden, and traveling. Not only did she visit Israel 4 times, but she also traveled many other places in the U.S. and around the world.



Jean was very involved in the community. She was a charter member of Rehobeth Baptist Church where she faithfully played the piano for well over 50 years, wrote and directed Christmas plays, drove the bus/van, and served in various other church programs. She volunteered for the Salvation Army, the Guilford County GOP, and even ran for city council (Jean Brown--Best for Our Town) in 2011, all because of the positive difference she wanted to make in the world.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Brown; daughter, Patty Transeau; son, Robert Brown, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandi, Deana, Donnie, Deanna, Tim, and Chrissy; sixteen great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gaynelle Smith; brother, Dwayne Austin; as well as several nieces and nephews whom she loved.



The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rehobeth Baptist Church, 4314 Rehobeth Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.