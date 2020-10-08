Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Carter Harris
Harris, Jean Carter

July 30, 1931 - October 5, 2020

Reidsville - Mrs. Jean Carter Harris, the beloved wife of William Hunter Harris, Sr., departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held privately (invitation only). A public viewing will be Friday afternoon, October 9, 2020 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.

Johnson & Sons

115 Holderby Street, Reidsville
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.