Harris, Jean Carter
July 30, 1931 - October 5, 2020
Reidsville - Mrs. Jean Carter Harris, the beloved wife of William Hunter Harris, Sr., departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held privately (invitation only). A public viewing will be Friday afternoon, October 9, 2020 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Johnson & Sons
115 Holderby Street, Reidsville
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2020.