Stafford, Jean Dinsmore
August 23, 1941 - October 3, 2020
Jean Dinsmore Stafford, 79, of Greensboro, NC, passed away October 3, 2020 in Longmont, CO, from advanced Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Newport News, Virginia on August 23, 1941 and grew up in Norfolk, Virginia. She attended Duke University where she studied accounting and was a sister of Phi Mu fraternity. She married Joe Roberson Stafford of Julian, NC, a Naval Supply Corps officer, in 1965. During her early career she held finance positions for Wachovia Bank and as an auditor for the National Endowment for the Arts and the Department of Defense, later shifting to tax preparation while she raised two small children in Annandale, Virginia. In 1983, after Joe's retirement from the Navy, they moved to southeast Guilford County to expand her father-in-law's tax preparation business into a full-service accounting firm, Stafford & Co. CPAs. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church for over 35 years, including service as the church treasurer, and as a long-time adult Sunday School teacher (except during tax season). One of her passions was Biblical archaeology and she attended summer conferences on the subject for many years; however, she did not regard it as a suitable topic for Sunday School. She was a great reader of books, particularly about World War II and the British and European royal families, and enjoyed many obscure British TV shows. She also had an affinity for stray cats (and one stray dog) and took in all those lucky enough to find her doorstep over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon Leroy and Phyllis Allen Dinsmore. She is survived by her children Marcia Manz and husband Jonathan Manz of Berthoud, CO and John Stafford and wife Morgan Hellmold of Barrington, RI and her four grandchildren Gareth, Lilybet, Jackson, and Allison. She is also survived by her sister Kay Basham and husband Mike Basham of Oxford, GA and her nephews Robert and Daniel. A joint memorial service with her husband Joe, who died on May 3, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle UMC with burial immediately following. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Stafford family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.