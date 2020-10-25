Hattle, Jean Elizabeth



Our much beloved wife and mother, Jean Elizabeth Hattle of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away in Rapid City, South Dakota on October 20, 2020.



Jean Elizabeth was born in Greensboro in 1939 to the late Dr. Herbert Hammond Ogburn and Robbie Eugenia "Bobbie Gene" Ogburn. Jean was good with words, read extensively, loved to dance, taught Latin, peppered shorthand into her notes to friends and family, and always looked forward to traveling to and living in the next new place.



She always loved God from her childhood and that carried through her entire life. She drew strength from God, faithfully serving Him and supporting His work. Jean was conscientious and held fast to her convictions. She was known to give wise, poignant advice when you least expected it.



Jean was blessed with a Christian ending to her life and given the gift of a gentle repose. She kept her humor until the end and felt she had been given a good life.



She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, George Robert Hattle, her daughter Susan Lanier Anderson (husband Bradley), son John Robert Hattle (wife Yola), and daughter Laura Jean "Lolly" Hattle. She is also survived by her grandchildren George Robert Anderson (wife Genevieve Elan), Elizabeth Hargrave (husband Christopher), Thomas Anderson, Anna Hattle, Edmund Hattle, Andrew Hattle, Kathleen Chavis, Elizabeth Kowalcheck (husband Nicholas); her great-grandchildren Seraphima, Basil, Dmitri, Anslie, Edmée, and her sister, Sally Ogburn Houck. She is predeceased by her husband David Dillon Holt.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on October 30th at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem. At 7 p.m. a memorial service (panikhida) will be served. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on October 31st at the same church, followed immediately by the burial at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville.



Jean's family welcomes friends and family to attend the funeral and burial. In order to accommodate everyone safely, they kindly request (and the church requires) that those attending wear masks and follow social distancing guides in the sanctuary and at the graveside. There will be no meal following the service, but memorial meals by household are certainly encouraged. We are sorry to miss the fellowship and thank you for joining us for the services.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the building fund of Holy Cross Orthodox Church in High Point, an effort very near and dear to Jean Elizabeth, or to the alms fund of the same. May her memory be eternal!



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.