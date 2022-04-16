Menu
Jean Volpe Gonnella
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Jun, 4 2022
The Cotton Company
Gonnella, Jean Volpe

August 1, 1968 - April 10, 2022

Jean Volpe Gonnella has passed away after a long illness. Jean graduated from Rockville High School and earned her BFA from Towson University. She later moved to NC to follow her family there.

Jean had many interests and was always pursuing something new, whether it be ballroom dancing or creating art. She was an avid swing dancer and this was one of her greatest joys in life--not only because she excelled at it, but because of the many treasured friendships she developed through dancing. The joy of dancing was a great distraction from the many health hardships that she fought against. In 2020, she purchased her dream home in Danville, Virginia where she enjoyed spending time with her beloved father. Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy McQuaid Gonnella and nephew Graham Patrick Johnson; she is survived by her father, Leroy P. Gonnella of the home in Danville, VA; her brother Lee Gonnella and wife Holly of Ashland, Oregon; sister Elizabeth Johnson and husband Bob of Franklinton, NC and two nieces, Liz and Janna Johnson of Wake Forest and Raleigh, NC respectively; as well as her many friends, including those from the dance community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones for a celebration of life on Saturday, June 4, at The Cotton Company in downtown Wake Forest, NC, 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Graham Johnson Cultural Arts Endowment (GJCAE.org) or the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture (Glenechopark.org).

Swicegood- Barker Funeral Home

564 W. Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
The Cotton Company
Wake Forest, NC
Jun
5
Memorial Mass
St. Catherine's of Sienna Catholic Church
Wake Forest, NC
Swicegood Funeral Home

a special person, Jean loved life to the fullest, and enjoyed everything she did, she will be missed by many, family and friends and all of us Gonnella's will stay GONNELLA STRONG to support Jean with prayers and my brother Roy Gonnella!!! RIP sweet lady!!!!!!!!!Love you
Tony Gonnella
Family
April 13, 2022
