Lee, Jean R.May 15, 1930 - September 11, 2021Jean R. Lee passed away on September 11, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.Jean was born May 15, 1930 in Richmond County, NC and was the third of eight children. She married Richard Daniel Lee on September 23, 1950 in Ellerbe, NC. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 13, 1952. Her life was full of service to others. She loved to visit the elderly and shut ins and would often bring her young children along. She would call everyone she knew on their birthday and would regularly call and check on family and friends. You would never find her watching TV, she used her time serving others and stayed busy being a mom and homemaker to her five children. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held various callings in the church. She loved serving in the Temple and served in the Atlanta, GA and Raleigh, NC Temples. She said her favorite church calling was being a Visiting Teacher where she could serve and help meet the needs of others.Jean was preceded in death by her father Duke Robbins, her mother Mamie Garner Robbins, two sisters – Dorothy Rummage and Mary Patterson, two brothers – Sam Robbins and Larry Robbins, and her youngest son, Eldon Lee.Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Richard "Dan" Lee, four children, Richard H. Lee (Gloria), Marla Green (Doug), Myron Lee (Sheryl) and Reda Lee. 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, two sisters - Peggy Long and Barbara Adams, one brother – Jack Robbins and many nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, Guilford Chapel 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – 3719 Pinetop Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 with burial following at Westminster Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Hospice of Greensboro, or just follow her example of providing loving service to others.The family would like to thank all of her caregivers and friends that assisted her and the family over the past couple of years. We could not have done it without you.