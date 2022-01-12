Mann, Jean McKissick



Jean McKissick Mann, 77, of Carolina Shores, NC, died on November 29, 2021 surrounded by her family. Survivors include her children, Melissa Mowery (David), Robby (Beau) Mann, Jr., Kevin Mann (Kim); grandchildren, Emily Spaugh, Rebecca Ward (Matt), Caroline Spaugh, Korey Mann, Kaity Mann and Karly Mann; great-grandchildren, Blakelyn Mann and Paxton Ward; siblings: Charles McKissick of Charlotte, NC, Bobby MckKissick of Kingsport, TN, Beth Browning of Oak Ridge, NC and Michael MckKissick of Concord, NC and a very special friend, Fred Cromartie of Greensboro, NC. We will be having a celebration of life for our dear mother, Jean Mann, January 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Carolina Shores POA, 17 Lakeview Court, Carolina Shores, NC 28467.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.