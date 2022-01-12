Jean McKissick Mann, 77, of Carolina Shores, NC, died on November 29, 2021 surrounded by her family. Survivors include her children, Melissa Mowery (David), Robby (Beau) Mann, Jr., Kevin Mann (Kim); grandchildren, Emily Spaugh, Rebecca Ward (Matt), Caroline Spaugh, Korey Mann, Kaity Mann and Karly Mann; great-grandchildren, Blakelyn Mann and Paxton Ward; siblings: Charles McKissick of Charlotte, NC, Bobby MckKissick of Kingsport, TN, Beth Browning of Oak Ridge, NC and Michael MckKissick of Concord, NC and a very special friend, Fred Cromartie of Greensboro, NC. We will be having a celebration of life for our dear mother, Jean Mann, January 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Carolina Shores POA, 17 Lakeview Court, Carolina Shores, NC 28467.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
My condolences to all of you. I remember our bridge club fondly. Later when we both became single she was my "running " buddy. Rest In Peace Jean
Rita Spiker
January 13, 2022
Kim, Kevin, Beau and family we are so very saddened to learn of your mothers passing. Time is never long enough. Prayers to you guys, that your hearts will heal and memories will fill your hearts.
Heather & Chris Underwood
Friend
January 12, 2022
Missy, Beau and Kevin,
I was so saddened to read of your mom´s passing. We all shared so many fun times at the Cardinal playing tennis and just making memories. Prayers and much love being sent your way...so hard losing our parents