Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanetta C. French
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
1900 Vanstory Street
Greensboro, NC
Jeanetta C. French

Greensboro — Jeanetta C. French, 95, died Thursday, June 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the chapel at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory St. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May the Warm Winds of Heaven Blow softly upon your Soul.
Charles & Pat Idol
June 19, 2021
Jeanetta is in some of my earliest memories. Mother and Dad shared love of music, devotion to right livelihood and church, and joy of good company with Jeanetta and Aiden French. From the 1950s when we attended Westminster Presbyterian Church on Asheboro Street and through all the tumult and changes that ensued, Jeanetta and Aiden remain two people whom I have most admired and adored. How blessed we were to have them in our lives.
Chip Sharpe
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results