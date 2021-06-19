Greensboro — Jeanetta C. French, 95, died Thursday, June 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the chapel at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory St. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 19, 2021.
Sponsored by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro.
May the Warm Winds of Heaven
Blow softly upon your Soul.
Charles & Pat Idol
June 19, 2021
Jeanetta is in some of my earliest memories. Mother and Dad shared love of music, devotion to right livelihood and church, and joy of good company with Jeanetta and Aiden French. From the 1950s when we attended Westminster Presbyterian Church on Asheboro Street and through all the tumult and changes that ensued, Jeanetta and Aiden remain two people whom I have most admired and adored.
How blessed we were to have them in our lives.