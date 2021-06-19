Jeanetta is in some of my earliest memories. Mother and Dad shared love of music, devotion to right livelihood and church, and joy of good company with Jeanetta and Aiden French. From the 1950s when we attended Westminster Presbyterian Church on Asheboro Street and through all the tumult and changes that ensued, Jeanetta and Aiden remain two people whom I have most admired and adored. How blessed we were to have them in our lives.

Chip Sharpe June 19, 2021