Moreau, Jeannine Hagan



1929 - 2020



Jeannine Hagan Moreau passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was 91.



Jeannine was born on April 29, 1929, to Eloise Shipley Hagan and William Hovey Hagan in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School and went on to complete her post-secondary education at Miami of Ohio University in Oxford, Ohio. She graduated in 1950 with a degree in business administration. Jeannine was among the very first women to graduate with a business degree from Miami.



Through mutual friends Jeannine met Robert Charles Moreau, Jr. (Bud), and after a six-month courtship they were married on June 30, 1951. They lived in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia, California, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and then back to Illinois. Upon retirement, they returned to Mount Vernon, Ohio. In 2018 they moved to an independent living facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. They were married for 67 years until Bud's passing in January of 2019.



Jeannine was the business manager (and minority owner) of Colonial Caterers in Naperville, Illinois, for almost 25 years. She and Bud also operated several booths in the Farley and Moore Antique Mall in Mount Vernon. Jeannine was a member of both The Questers organization and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). In addition, Jeannine spent many years as the volunteer director of the gift shop at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon.



Jeannine loved spending time with her ten grandchildren. She was an avid board game and card player—especially when her grandchildren could join her. There was never a crossword puzzle she could not solve. She and Bud loved to antique, collect Heisey glass, visit estate sales, and refurbish their 100-year-old dream retirement home. She also enjoyed reading and traveling—including many trips with Bud to Europe, Africa, and Asia. They also spent many a winter on South Padre Island, Texas, and enjoyed numerous day trips from there to Mexico. She was a champion at decorating for Christmas and hosting family gatherings.



Jeannine is survived by her four sons: Robert Charles Moreau III (Rusty) and wife Annette, of Sherwood, Oregon; William H. Moreau (Bill) and wife Barb, of Holland, Michigan; Arthur Scott Moreau (Scott) and wife Emily, of Wheaton, Illinois; and Thomas Allen Moreau (Tom) and wife Holly, of Greensboro, North Carolina. She leaves ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren—with three more great-grandchildren expected in May and June of 2021. In addition, Jeannine is survived by her sister, Kathy Daubenspeck and husband Larry, of Mount Vernon, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any charitable organization. Jeannine Hagan Moreau was well-loved, and she will be missed.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.