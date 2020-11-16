Pfaff, Jeffery Neil
February 25, 1954 - November 13, 2020
Jeffrey Neil Pfaff, 66, known to family and friends as "Jeff" was born on February 25, 1954 to his parents Louise Penry Pfaff and James Seabolt Pfaff in Winston-Salem, NC. He was the youngest of three boys "Jimmy, Johnny and Jeff" as his mother referred to them individually when she couldn't keep the names straight! He attended Summit School as a young boy, graduated Reynolds High School where all that knew him referred to him as "the coolest kid in school" and having "the greatest hair," which he did and was incredibly proud of. He then went on to attend Wake Forest and graduated from UNC-G. Despite his choices in college it must be said that Jeff was absolutely a Tar Heel through and through. Life truly began when he met the love of his life Debra Burnette Pfaff and then married in 1982. He was a lifelong member of Fairview Moravian Church and carried on many traditions throughout his life. He was a jack of many trades and would tell you his most fun job would have been working the Christmas Tree Lot in Greensboro during the holidays with his best friend and his son Zachary. Jeff and his family resided in Greensboro until the time came to retire and move to their favorite place, the coast in 2017. They loved spending time at their condo in Wrightsville Beach and built a beautiful home together in the Helms Port Community where they were embraced and welcomed by wonderful neighbors. He was an avid lover of golf and loved working the GGO and Wyndham Classic tournaments in Greensboro each year. He loved taking the boat out with Debbie, fishing from the pier, watching a beautiful sunset and even took up kayaking. He would say that retirement was the best time in his life mostly because he and Debbie could be together doing all of the things they loved. Live music, his neighbors, family events and holidays made him the happiest. Oyster Roasts and Red Oak made for the perfect winter nights. Sadly, his life ended too soon on November 13, 2020 as he battled his illness this past year. His wife Debbie by his side every single minute, he felt love and finally peace. Jeff is survived by Debbie and his loving son Zachary Pfaff and his daughter-in-law Holly Pfaff of Greensboro, NC. He is terribly missed by so many, his brothers Johnny Pfaff of Oak Island, NC and Jim Pfaff of Wilmington, NC, sisters-in-law Gale and Carol, cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. We can only believe that when his soul entered Heaven, his dog Abby was right there to greet him. Jeff will be laid to rest 11:00am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in God's Acre, Winston-Salem, NC. Memorials can be made to Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Pkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106 and to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401-7335. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 16, 2020.