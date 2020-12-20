Menu
Jeffrey Todd Biggs
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Biggs, Jeffrey Todd

February 25, 1969 - December 17, 2020

Jeffery Todd Biggs, 51, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020. Todd was a Son, Brother, Uncle, and gift from God, especially to anyone who spent a second of time with him. Todd had a deep-rooted love for the Lord, his family, Friends, and country music and a strong admiration for Martina McBride and Michael Jackson. He was a Gold medal gymnast at the International Special Olympics, bowling champ, puzzle lover, meticulous artist, superb dancer, excellent choir singer and restaurant connoisseur. A graduate of the McIver school, Todd later worked at Guilford Orthopedic and enjoyed Sunday dinners at Wendy's with his church family. Todd was an instant friend to everyone he met and had many "favorites." His reach spans the globe and has touched many beyond our understanding. Unconditional love poured out of him and he judged no one. He never met a stranger and always took the opportunity to tell you how much he loved you. Todd was an inspiration to all and has forever changed our lives. We are blessed. Surviving are his parents, Ralph and Joyce Biggs, siblings, Brad Biggs (Angie), Kristi Gallimore (Billy). Also surviving are his niece and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to a graveside service 2:00pm Tuesday December 22 at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church. The family will conduct a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Union Grove Baptist Church 5424 Union Grove Road Oak Ridge, NC 27310 *COVID-19 protocols must be observed. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Ridge United Methodist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May you soon find comfort in the memories Todd leaves behind. We will always remember that big bright smile. Keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jean Cooper and David Cooper
December 25, 2020
Joyce, and all your family. My deeply sympathy to you all in the passing of Todd. He was such an exceptional young man and always a joy to run into you all while eating out. He was always so nice and beamed from ear to ear at the mere mention of Stacy and Mary Jane. Joyce, you´ve been the best and most devoted mother I have ever known. I know your heart is broken as all the family. Prayers for you all and God bless you all and give you strength
Judy Lemmons Pegram
December 21, 2020
Ralph & Joyce, My deepest sympathy to you & family. Todd was an exceptional young man, loved and cherished by so many. I am so sorry. Leesa & I will cherish our last time together at Cracker Barrel.
Gayle Nantz
December 21, 2020
Biggs Family, My heart broke on the news of Todd's death. Todd was very special to us, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult times. Sorry we can't be there in person but we are with you in spirit. We love you. May GOD give you peace during this great loss.
Sandra, Roger & Travis Tooley
December 21, 2020
Joyce, I am so sorry to read about the passing of Todd. Although he is now in a better place than we are, I know you sure will miss him dearly. Please accept our condolences. Sincerely, Angela & Mark
Mark & Angela P. Howerton
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Todd was an amazing human being.
Richard Autry
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Todd's passing. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Cheryl Orndorff
December 20, 2020
Ralph, prayers and condolences go out to you and your family. I had just gone to work with Talley as your helper fresh out of the Army. I remember how excited you were when Todd was born and the conversations we had.
Steve Bostick
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. You now have an Angel in heaven watching over you. He was a joy to be around. Prayers for all
Ramona Angel
December 20, 2020
Joyce, Ralph and the entire family. My heart is shattered. Todd was and will always be on if the the most precious angels to have walked on this earth. There are not enough words to describe him. I am honored to have known him and you guys who always made him such a loved angel on earth. We know he is singing in Heaven and watching down on all the friends he has on earth. My love to you all. Just know he was loved unconditionally by all whose path he crossed.
Faye Mitchell
December 20, 2020
Todd was the most wonderful cousin ever. He always had a BIG SMILE on his face, always said I love you Sissy. He ask about the family every time I saw him. What a blessing he was to everyone. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all the family.
Roger and Sissy Cook
December 19, 2020
