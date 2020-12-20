Joyce, Ralph and the entire family. My heart is shattered. Todd was and will always be on if the the most precious angels to have walked on this earth. There are not enough words to describe him. I am honored to have known him and you guys who always made him such a loved angel on earth. We know he is singing in Heaven and watching down on all the friends he has on earth. My love to you all. Just know he was loved unconditionally by all whose path he crossed.

Faye Mitchell December 20, 2020