Biggs, Jeffrey Todd
February 25, 1969 - December 17, 2020
Jeffery Todd Biggs, 51, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020. Todd was a Son, Brother, Uncle, and gift from God, especially to anyone who spent a second of time with him. Todd had a deep-rooted love for the Lord, his family, Friends, and country music and a strong admiration for Martina McBride and Michael Jackson. He was a Gold medal gymnast at the International Special Olympics, bowling champ, puzzle lover, meticulous artist, superb dancer, excellent choir singer and restaurant connoisseur. A graduate of the McIver school, Todd later worked at Guilford Orthopedic and enjoyed Sunday dinners at Wendy's with his church family. Todd was an instant friend to everyone he met and had many "favorites." His reach spans the globe and has touched many beyond our understanding. Unconditional love poured out of him and he judged no one. He never met a stranger and always took the opportunity to tell you how much he loved you. Todd was an inspiration to all and has forever changed our lives. We are blessed. Surviving are his parents, Ralph and Joyce Biggs, siblings, Brad Biggs (Angie), Kristi Gallimore (Billy). Also surviving are his niece and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to a graveside service 2:00pm Tuesday December 22 at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church. The family will conduct a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Union Grove Baptist Church 5424 Union Grove Road Oak Ridge, NC 27310 *COVID-19 protocols must be observed. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.