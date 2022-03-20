Briggs, Mr. Jeffrey Lee
July 29, 1948 - March 17, 2022
Mr. Jeffrey Lee Briggs, 73, of Oak Ridge died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Kernersville by Rev. John Pruitt. Friends will be received following an open service.
Jeff was born July 29, 1948 in Columbus, OH, the son of Clarence and Ruth Arnett Briggs. Jeff was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam. He was employed by various mortgage banking companies through the years, achieving the role of Executive Vice President. Jeff was very involved in the Mortgage Bankers Association and earned his Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation. In addition, he was an instructor and co-authored a book used in the School of Mortgage Banking.
Jeff enjoyed target shooting, model railroading, music, reading his Bible, family gatherings and time with loved ones, and his dogs. He will be remembered as a gentle giant, a sweet, supportive man who was always the voice of reason and a kind man of God. He will be dearly missed. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Damian Joseph. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy; daughters, Jodi Gabriel (Rick) of Summerfield, NC, Rebecca Huminski and Ellen Thore (Kirsten Joseph), both of Greensboro, NC; brother, Lonnie Briggs (Leslie) of Hawaii; sister, Denise Brady (Bob) of Westerville, OH; grandchildren, Julia O'Rourke (Aidan), Lindsey Gabriel, Immanuel, Savanna and Andrew Huminski, Lily Thore, April and Ty Joseph.
The family asked with gratitude, and in lieu of flowers, that memorials in Jeff's name be made to the Disabled American Veterans
The family asked with gratitude, and in lieu of flowers, that memorials in Jeff's name be made to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Ofc Federal Building, 251 N. Main St., Rm 151, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.