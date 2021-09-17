Menu
Jeffrey L. Jeff Frank
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC
Frank, Jeffrey L.

March 20, 1960 - September 11, 2021

Jeffrey Lawrence Frank, 61, of Hillsborough, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Jeffrey was born in Guilford County. He had an extensive career in software development and was commander of the Sons of the Confederacy in Greensboro.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Kimberly Frank, son David Frank, daughter Lindsay Frank, stepsons Brandon and Dylan Crone, mother Janet Dugger, father and stepmother, Lawrence and Candy Frank, half-brother Ashton Frank and stepbrother Jimmy Hughes. Jeff was the step-grandpa (papaw) to Torren Crone.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McClure Funeral Home Chapel in Mebane; officiating will be Rev. Darrell Moser. Burial will follow at New Jerusalem Church of Christ in Lexington, NC. The family will receive friends at McClure Funeral Home from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Please wear a mask in accordance with Covid protocol. Online condolences may be sent at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street , Mebane, NC
Sep
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street , Mebane, NC
Funeral services provided by:
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a good honorable man. A true Southern Gentleman. And a wonderful husband for my daughter Kim. He will be missed.
Susan Baird
September 18, 2021
Praying for comfort and peace for the family and friends of Jeff. Thank you for your service to the cause of preserving heritage and history of those gone before. May your memory be carried in to many generations to come.
Joshua S Fogleman
Friend
September 17, 2021
