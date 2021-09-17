Frank, Jeffrey L.
March 20, 1960 - September 11, 2021
Jeffrey Lawrence Frank, 61, of Hillsborough, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Jeffrey was born in Guilford County. He had an extensive career in software development and was commander of the Sons of the Confederacy in Greensboro.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife Kimberly Frank, son David Frank, daughter Lindsay Frank, stepsons Brandon and Dylan Crone, mother Janet Dugger, father and stepmother, Lawrence and Candy Frank, half-brother Ashton Frank and stepbrother Jimmy Hughes. Jeff was the step-grandpa (papaw) to Torren Crone.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McClure Funeral Home Chapel in Mebane; officiating will be Rev. Darrell Moser. Burial will follow at New Jerusalem Church of Christ in Lexington, NC. The family will receive friends at McClure Funeral Home from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Please wear a mask in accordance with Covid protocol. Online condolences may be sent at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 17, 2021.