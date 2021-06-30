John, Nancy and Family, Yvonne and I are extremely saddened by the loss of your Grandson Jeffery. It sounds like Jeffery was a great person who had the energy and values that could change the world. We were never privileged to meet him but after reading about him above, he sounds like a person who would be great to know. Again, we´re soooo sorry for your loss. God makes his choice of who he´d like to bring to heaven and even though we lost a great young person, I´m sure God has a wonderful spot in his Kingdom for Jeffery. God bless you and your family. Gary and Yvonne

Gary and Yvonne Woolley Family June 30, 2021