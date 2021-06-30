Jones, Jeffrey
High Point - Jeffrey Robert Jones, 19, of High Point, was born on April 11th, 2002, the son of Kim and Robert Jones. Jeffrey passed away suddenly on Friday evening June 25, 2021.
He is survived by his sisters Kylie and Erin Jones, maternal grandparents, John and Nancy Filipow of New Bern, NC, paternal grandmother, Rhoda Jones of W. Pittston, PA, aunt Nancy Fessock (John) of Gillette, NJ; uncle David Jones of Washington, DC; cousins Jonathan and Justin Fessock. Jeffrey is pre-deceased by his paternal grandmother, Patricia Jones of Chatham, NJ, and paternal grandfather, Kenyon Jones of W. Pittston PA
Jeff is a graduate of Southwest High School, class of 2020. Jeff also graduated May 2020 from GTCC with his associate's degree. To say Jeff was an ambitious guy is an understatement! In his youth he played soccer at the High Point YMCA. He played travel soccer with the Guil-Rand Perichitos and finally played for PTFC. Jeff also started year round swimming with STAR Aquatics at age 5. He continued participating in both year round soccer as well as swimming all the way through high school! While in high school, Jeff participated in 4 varsity sports, including soccer, swimming, diving and tennis. He won multiple awards, including a top-6 position in tennis; a 3rd and 4th place regional and 10th and 15th state finish in diving; several All-Conference awards; regional championships; and a state swimming championship in the men's 200 medley relay.
When not participating in a sporting event, Jeff was chosen by his peers to lead the student spirit section. He was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, DECA Club, Student Counsel, Young Republicans and FBLA. Jeff also attained the highest honor of Eagle Scout.
When not on the field, pool, or court, or plugging away at his 18 credit hours of classes, you would find him working at the Cheerwine warehouse, Rixter Grill or coaching the swim team at Grandover Swim and Racquet Club.
Jeff was admitted into the business school finance program at West Virginia University. He completed through his junior year of studies. His intention was to complete senior year then the master's program. He is a member of the Delta Chi fraternity, and Turning Pointe USA. He planned on joining the National Guard in the spring and work as a paralegal. He intended to go on to law school to study corporate law. His final educational desire was to get his doctorate so his sisters would call him "Dr."
Jeff did not know a stranger. He always had a smile on his face, a helping hand to lend, and he gave the biggest and best hugs. He was loaded with school spirit and was a patriot who loved his flag and his country. He loved fishing, kayaking and camping. He was also an avid New York Giants fan. He loved hanging out with his friends at a good bonfire. Jeff set the bar high always. He was a great friend to everyone and the best son anyone could ask for.
Please join us at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27265, on Friday, July 2, 2021. There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by service at 2 p.m. and a continued reception in the pavilion behind the church.
Jeff would love if everyone would wear patriotic colors or West Virginia colors (navy and gold).
A memorial scholarship fund in Jeff's name is presently being established. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jeff Jones Memorial via Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/d2ef3a97
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.