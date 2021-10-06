Jeff was one of the nicest guy I know. He handled the MS a lot better than I could have. He worked out for hours at the WMCA. I know it was harder than he ever said. He was so thankful for anything anyone did for him. I have known him since we were 16 years older. I told him when I was cutting his hair on the back porch one day. I said Jeff, when we were 16, I never thought when we turned 60, I would be cutting your hair at this fancy house. He just laughed and told the story about his wife wanting the house. He didn´t want to move there, but after they did, he liked the house. Jeff, you will be missed but I know you are walking on the streets of gold.

Lorrie Gerringer Hancock Friend October 11, 2021