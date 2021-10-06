Menu
Jeffrey Franklin Perkins
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Perkins, Jeffrey Franklin

June 7, 1960 - September 12, 2021

Jeffrey Franklin Perkins, 61, passed away on September 12, 2021 after several years of declining health battling MS. Jeff was born on June 7, 1960 to the late Curtis Perkins Jr. and Maxine Rees Perkins. He grew up in McLeansville, attended Eastern Guilford High School and was a loving brother, uncle and friend. Jeff spent 30 years in the petroleum/gas business, having his own business for several years.

Jeff is survived by his brothers Kirk Perkins (Nancy) and Julian Perkins of McLeansville and his sisters, Reita Tuttle (JC) of McLeansville, Kim Teeters (Johnny) and Nancy Swanson (Dan) of Greensboro and Heidi Perkins of Winterville, NC. He was preceded in death by a sister, Diane P. Jackson.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on October 9, 2021 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 300 Knox Road, McLeansville, NC 27301. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 300 Knox Road, McLeansville, NC 27301.

Jeff was a master mechanic who could repair almost anything. He enjoyed golf, rooting for Carolina athletics and his time at Hyco Lake where he made many longtime friendships. Jeff especially loved and was proud of his nieces and nephews, Patrick Tuttle, Melissa Joyce, Andrea Davis, Todd Perkins, Angela Parham, Nichole Chilton and Jena Johnson. Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Perkins family. Online condolences can be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bethel Presbyterian Church
300 Knox Road, McLeansville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff was one of the nicest guy I know. He handled the MS a lot better than I could have. He worked out for hours at the WMCA. I know it was harder than he ever said. He was so thankful for anything anyone did for him. I have known him since we were 16 years older. I told him when I was cutting his hair on the back porch one day. I said Jeff, when we were 16, I never thought when we turned 60, I would be cutting your hair at this fancy house. He just laughed and told the story about his wife wanting the house. He didn´t want to move there, but after they did, he liked the house. Jeff, you will be missed but I know you are walking on the streets of gold.
Lorrie Gerringer Hancock
Friend
October 11, 2021
Sorry to hear today of Jeff´s passing. Although he was several years younger than me, I still remember playing football with him in someone´s yard when we were much younger. My prayers are for Kirk and the rest of the family.
Fredrick Reese
Family
October 8, 2021
John Proia
October 8, 2021
Miss you already, Jeff. You were a great friend to have. You're with your buddy, Jay, now. John Proia
John Proia
October 8, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Jeff´s passing. I pray for comfort and peace for his precious family.
Amy Buchanan Davis
October 7, 2021
Julian and family. I am so sorry to hear of Jeff´s passing. Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tina hagwood
Friend
October 6, 2021
So very sorry for this family's loss.
Judy Wall Seawell
Other
October 6, 2021
