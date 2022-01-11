When I think of Jennifer I think of the vacations here to visit with us. I see her sitting on our back porch laughing and talking or laying in the lounger by the pool getting her "savage tan". I see her combing Colleen's "rats nest"after washing. I think of all the text back and forth with pics of a new found treasure that got a white distressed make over. Thinking of Jennifer makes me smile......I will miss you so very much

Debbie Wilborn January 11, 2022