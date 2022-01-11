Kelly, Jennifer West
August 5, 1966 - January 6, 2022
Jennifer West Kelly of Whitsett, NC, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the age of 55. Born in South Boston, VA on August 5, 1966, Jennifer was the daughter of Jimmie D. and Myrna Hudson West of Clarksville. In 1991, Jennifer married David Kelly and the couple relocated to Whitsett, NC in 1999. Jennifer was employed by Granville Health System in Oxford, NC, where she served as a radiologic rechnologist for 30 years. Jennifer's greatest joy was always her family, particularly her three children. Other passions included: the beach, traveling, home decorating--especially for the holidays, and thrift shopping. Jennifer was a sassy southern Mom who served lovingly as the family "cruise director." Along with her husband and her parents, Jennifer is survived by their three children: Caroline, Colleen, and Clayton, as well as her beloved dog, Maverick (all of the home). Other important survivors include: lifelong friends Julie Tuck Spiriti (Franklinton, NC) and Cheryl Cox Lowery (Chase City, VA); and her wonderful radiology coworkers at Granville Health System. As an only child, Jennifer developed very close, sibling like relationships with several cousins, including: Shelby Morris, Tommy and Melinda Rice, Brian and Jayme Bowes, Debbie Wilburne and Keith Krodel, Nick Slaughter, and Stacy Slaughter Torres. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15 with burial to follow in Oakhurst Cemetery. The Reverend Andrew Brown will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wclfh.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.