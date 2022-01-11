Menu
Jennifer West Kelly
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
703 Virginia Ave
Clarksville, VA
Kelly, Jennifer West

August 5, 1966 - January 6, 2022

Jennifer West Kelly of Whitsett, NC, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the age of 55. Born in South Boston, VA on August 5, 1966, Jennifer was the daughter of Jimmie D. and Myrna Hudson West of Clarksville. In 1991, Jennifer married David Kelly and the couple relocated to Whitsett, NC in 1999. Jennifer was employed by Granville Health System in Oxford, NC, where she served as a radiologic rechnologist for 30 years. Jennifer's greatest joy was always her family, particularly her three children. Other passions included: the beach, traveling, home decorating--especially for the holidays, and thrift shopping. Jennifer was a sassy southern Mom who served lovingly as the family "cruise director." Along with her husband and her parents, Jennifer is survived by their three children: Caroline, Colleen, and Clayton, as well as her beloved dog, Maverick (all of the home). Other important survivors include: lifelong friends Julie Tuck Spiriti (Franklinton, NC) and Cheryl Cox Lowery (Chase City, VA); and her wonderful radiology coworkers at Granville Health System. As an only child, Jennifer developed very close, sibling like relationships with several cousins, including: Shelby Morris, Tommy and Melinda Rice, Brian and Jayme Bowes, Debbie Wilburne and Keith Krodel, Nick Slaughter, and Stacy Slaughter Torres. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15 with burial to follow in Oakhurst Cemetery. The Reverend Andrew Brown will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wclfh.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
703 Virginia Ave, Clarksville, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
703 Virginia Ave, Clarksville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David and family, You are in my thoughts and prayers. In
Karen Steger
January 14, 2022
Heather Gray
January 11, 2022
When I think of Jennifer I think of the vacations here to visit with us. I see her sitting on our back porch laughing and talking or laying in the lounger by the pool getting her "savage tan". I see her combing Colleen's "rats nest"after washing. I think of all the text back and forth with pics of a new found treasure that got a white distressed make over. Thinking of Jennifer makes me smile......I will miss you so very much
Debbie Wilborn
January 11, 2022
