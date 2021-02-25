Kelly, Jennifer
June 30, 1985 - February 17, 2021
Jennifer Kate Kelly, 35, passed away on February 17, 2021 in Oxford, Mississippi.
Jennifer was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 30, 1985 to Michael E. and Donna H. Kelly. She graduated from Page High School in 2003 and went on to graduate cum laude from the University of Georgia with degrees in Spanish and journalism. After studying and living abroad in Valencia, Spain, Jennifer was fluent in Spanish, and she continued her passion for the Spanish language upon her return to the United States.
Jennifer lived in many different places during her lifetime, and she often became involved in planning, advertising, and managing community events for a wide variety of programs addressing needs in the community. While she was a student at the University of Georgia, she was especially invested in Nuçi's Space, an organization that provides care, guidance, and other support for musicians struggling with depression and other mental health issues.
Jennifer was a beautiful singer. She enjoyed yoga, baking, and walking her beloved dog Tucker.
Surviving are her fiancé Shane Stafford of Huntsville, AL, parents Michael Kelly (Marsha Mayer) of Greensboro and Donna Kelly (Tom Bibby) of Todd, sister Mary Kristen Kelly (Maria) of Raleigh, stepsisters Tyne Bibby (Rob Thompson) of Gibsonville and Morgan Wise (Zack) of Charlotte, and stepbrother Tim Bibby (Amy) of Arden. She was a loving aunt to nephews Michael, Theo, Mitch and Will, and nieces Caroline and Mika. She was a devoted dog mom to her constant four-legged companion Tucker. She is also survived by her uncle Allan Huneycutt, who was able to visit with her and provide support often when she returned to Greensboro and Todd over the years, and by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in her memory to one or several of the many organizations that are working to combat addiction and addiction-related illnesses. Jennifer's life ended too early, and it is our hope that more research and development of treatment methods will help to save others who are struggling.
Among others to consider, donations may be made to the following organizations:
Nuçi's Space: 396 Oconee Street, Athens, GA 30601, and National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Financial Management Branch–Gift Fund, National Institutes of Health, 6700B Rockledge Drive, Room 1336, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-6902.
Remembrances of Jennifer may be shared by visiting
