Jennifer Szymanski, age 46, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial officiated by Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 10, Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive.
Jennifer was born August 11, 1975, in Rochester, New York, daughter of Richard J. and Barbara J. Gossin. She was married to Stephen Szymanski, sharing their lives together for 20 years. Jennifer was a loving and dedicated mother to her 3 children, Abby (age 25), Gram (age 22) and Katie (age 14). Jennifer had 2 brothers, Dan Gossin (wife Ashley) and Matthew Gossin, whom she loved dearly.
Jennifer lived her life devoted to her faith in God; she carved out time each morning to read her devotionals. She pledged to find love and light in everything she did – sharing kindness, selflessness, and goodness in all things. She surrounded herself with family and has an incredible bond with her dearest family friends. Her favorite saying was to "pray more and worry less." She lived to forgive, to share her love and to make the world she touched a better and more loving place. Jennifer loved to entertain and welcome friends and family to her home.
Jennifer found her calling as a pre-school teacher, most recently at St. Francis Day School. She cared and loved each child she taught as if they were her own children. Pre-school was a passion for Jen, a higher calling which brought her great joy.
Nature, specifically the beach, the mountains and her immediate environment around Lake Jeanette, afforded Jen peace, tranquility and a time to reflect. She loved to walk, often miles at a time when she'd be able to catch up with friends and family.
The family will gather with friends Sunday, January 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Day School, 3506 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408.
