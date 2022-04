Goodson, Jr., Jeptha LeeFebruary 20, 1931 - April 8, 2022Colfax – Jeptha Lee Goodson Jr., 91, passed away Friday, April 8 at River Landing.He was born in Houston, TX, graduated from Rice University, and had a long career in chemical engineering with Union Carbide.He is survived by his wife Nan, sons John and Howard, and several grandchildren. Lee was a loving father, husband and son. He was an avid golfer and traveled widely with Nan. His honesty and kindness were appreciated in all of his walks of life.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com Cumby Family Funeral Service1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina