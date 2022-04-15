Menu
Jeptha Lee Goodson Jr. Jr.
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Goodson, Jr., Jeptha Lee

February 20, 1931 - April 8, 2022

Colfax – Jeptha Lee Goodson Jr., 91, passed away Friday, April 8 at River Landing.

He was born in Houston, TX, graduated from Rice University, and had a long career in chemical engineering with Union Carbide.

He is survived by his wife Nan, sons John and Howard, and several grandchildren. Lee was a loving father, husband and son. He was an avid golfer and traveled widely with Nan. His honesty and kindness were appreciated in all of his walks of life.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 15, 2022.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
