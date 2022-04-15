Goodson, Jr., Jeptha Lee
February 20, 1931 - April 8, 2022
Colfax – Jeptha Lee Goodson Jr., 91, passed away Friday, April 8 at River Landing.
He was born in Houston, TX, graduated from Rice University, and had a long career in chemical engineering with Union Carbide.
He is survived by his wife Nan, sons John and Howard, and several grandchildren. Lee was a loving father, husband and son. He was an avid golfer and traveled widely with Nan. His honesty and kindness were appreciated in all of his walks of life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
