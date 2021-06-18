Menu
Jeremiah Caleb Whitesell
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
Whitesell, Jeremiah Caleb

December 9, 1991 - June 5, 2021

MCLEANSVILLE - Mr. Caleb Whitesell, 29, of McLeansville North Carolina, went home to his eternal destination Saturday June 5, 2021, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. He was born December 9, 1991, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the late Jeffery Lynn Whitesell and Debra Evans Whitesell. He lived a life of love and service to his community, as a son, brother, friend, and tree climber for the family business, Whitesell Tree and Landscaping.

Caleb is survived by his mother Debra Evans Whitesell; his brother James-Robert Jacob Whitesell and Fiance Amber Bajwa; his brother Joshua Michael Evans, wife Dayna Evans, and nephew Levi Evans; his nephew Michael Evans, niece Sara Evans, and their mother Donna Harrelson; his uncle Robert Evans, aunt Valerie Evans, and his cousins Lisa, Kelly, and Zoey.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: the R.P. Foundation (Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation), Piedmont Chapter.

The viewing will be held Saturday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Plainview Baptist Church, 1820 Mt. Hope Church Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301; memorial service to follow. Pastor Michael Crigler of New Day Ministries, Liberty, NC will speak on behalf of the family. Burial will take place at church cemetery following the service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Plainview Baptist Church
1820 Mt. Hope Church Rd., McLeansville, NC
