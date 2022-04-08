Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerome G. "Jerry" Nixon
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
Send Flowers
Nixon, Jerome "Jerry" G.

July 11, 1937 - April 5, 2022

Jerome "Jerry" G. Nixon, 84, passed away at Cone Hospital on April 4, 2022, due to illness. Mr. Nixon was fondly known as Jerry or Nick. Jerry is survived by his son Tracy Jerome Nixon (wife Nikki); son Kenneth Dale Nixon; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Jerry attended Pleasant Garden Baptist Church and was a graduate of Pleasant Garden High School, class of 1956. He served as a cook in the National Guard as well as a police officer with the city of Greensboro, NC. Jerry was co-owner of J & J Camper Sales and an avid recreational camper for many years. He later retired from Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Company. Jerry loved his family, bluegrass music, fishing, traveling and his dogs. Visitation services will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 4801 Pleasant Garden Road. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd.

Pleasant Garden Chapel

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
Apr
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.