Nixon, Jerome "Jerry" G.July 11, 1937 - April 5, 2022Jerome "Jerry" G. Nixon, 84, passed away at Cone Hospital on April 4, 2022, due to illness. Mr. Nixon was fondly known as Jerry or Nick. Jerry is survived by his son Tracy Jerome Nixon (wife Nikki); son Kenneth Dale Nixon; two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Jerry attended Pleasant Garden Baptist Church and was a graduate of Pleasant Garden High School, class of 1956. He served as a cook in the National Guard as well as a police officer with the city of Greensboro, NC. Jerry was co-owner of J & J Camper Sales and an avid recreational camper for many years. He later retired from Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Company. Jerry loved his family, bluegrass music, fishing, traveling and his dogs. Visitation services will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 4801 Pleasant Garden Road. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd.Pleasant Garden Chapel