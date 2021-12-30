Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Jerry Ray Cooke, Sr.
Greensboro — Jerry Ray Cooke, Sr., 66, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 31 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 30, 2021.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
2 Entries
Jerry was one of the nicest, sweetest people I have ever known. He loved Jesus and lived his life accordingly. He loved his family so much. The mention of them brought a large smile to his face. There is comfort in knowing that he is with Jesus, though your grief is great. May God comfort you all as only He can.
Sue Morgan Elliott
Family
December 31, 2021
What a loss for anyone who ever had the privilege of knowing this man. He was a true friend as was the rest of the family to all our family for 44 years. Jerry Ray, Jason and all your families, our prayers will be with you for we know that only God can ease the pain. Both of you boys are so much like him, so be strong and make him proud. Trust God. We love you all. Jerry and Sandra