What a loss for anyone who ever had the privilege of knowing this man. He was a true friend as was the rest of the family to all our family for 44 years. Jerry Ray, Jason and all your families, our prayers will be with you for we know that only God can ease the pain. Both of you boys are so much like him, so be strong and make him proud. Trust God. We love you all. Jerry and Sandra

Jerry and Sandra Cheek December 31, 2021