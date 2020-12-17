It is with great sorrow that we must record with our deepest regret the passing of our beloved Jerry Maxwell Kilimanjaro.
Born on May 3, 1958 to Mildred Davis Maxwell Troxler, Jerry was an avid pressman of 30-plus years at the News & Record having received his formal training at Forsyth Technical Community College. He loved collecting various newspapers and receiving them as souvenirs. Jerry's philosophy is that "The work IS-until the work is done!"
Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing and traveling, and so, planned great vacations for 'quality time' with his family and friends.
Jerry married Sybil Giovanna Kilimanjaro at Temple Emanuel in 1989, assuming her last name as she wanted to honor her father, the late Dr. John Marshall Kilimanjaro. He cherished his mother-in-law C. Vickie Kilimanjaro and sprang at the chance to assist her in any way he could and at any hour.
A most wonderfully marvelous father, he was on hand for the births of all three of his children-holding each one of them before Sybil got to hold them.
He leaves his son, Jeremiah Maxwell Kilimanjaro of Orlando, FL, and two daughters, Sarilda Jeremina and Mildred Jeremita of Greensboro: one brother, Robert Maxwell (Darlena) and his sister, Burnett Murphy (William Lee) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Per Jerry's wishes, his ashes will be scattered at sea post-Corona's dark days.
Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
The soul within my soul... The memories of a friend will never Die ..The soul within the soul of the Brotherhood.. 3j the DJ... no one knows the miles we walk before we sleep.... the world is lovely but ,Dark and deep. But as long as you had a friend like jmax bright days are all around you... I will miss my friend.... May the Lord bless you ,and take care of you.. To my family I love you......
xander Pressley
December 19, 2020
cuz will be greatly miss prayer for you and your family. Stay strong and hang in there sunshine will peak through and it will Jerry saying I'm okay
Brian Davis and family
December 18, 2020
I'm saddened to learn of Jerry's untimely passing. He was such a pleasure to work with. He was unrelentingly positive, even on the toughest nights. My deepest condolences go out to his whole family.
Dawn Swanson
December 18, 2020
My Condolences to the family of Jerry , who he loved so dearly. I work with him at the News & Record until I retired in 2015 after 30 years. Jerry loved his family,and the vacations they took ,his eyes would light up when tell stories about how proud he was of his children going,and finishing College . He worked hard to make it happen. God Bless the family,may he Rest In Peace. Jerry Jeffries ,Reidsville NC.
Jerry Jeffries
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. My condolences to your entire family.
Shalane W Griffin
December 18, 2020
Jerry was a classmate and we grow in the Warnersville Community!! So sorry for your loss! Prayers!
Lindora Rowell
December 18, 2020
I worked with Jerry for many, many years at the Kernersville News. I always enjoyed seeing his impish smile on publication days and loved his unique sense of humor. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Wendy Freeman Davis
December 18, 2020
Jerry and I worked together for years at the paper. He would always keep me calm when things got crazy trying to get the paper out. Uplifting you all in prayer, Sybil.
Natalie Parker
December 18, 2020
Sybil,
So very sorry to learn of the loss of your dear husband. My heart aches for you and your family. May his memory be a blessing.
Rachel Showfety
Rachel Showfety
December 17, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Peace and mercy be with you in the times to come. TDBS
T. Dianne Bellamy Small
December 17, 2020
So sorry I really enjoyed working with Jerry at the News & Record. Our children went to elementary school together and we always asked about each other's families when we saw each other. Many blessings to Sybil and the children.