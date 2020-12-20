Jerry Lester
Eden — Jerry Lawrence Lester, 58, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital in Reidsville.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home.
Jerry was born March 24, 1962 in Rockingham County, NC. He was employed as a brick mason.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Lester (fiancé, Bryan Taylor) of Axton, VA; sons Jerry Lester and Justin Branch, both of Eden; long-time love and mother of his children, Martha "Janie" Branch; his mother, Doris Ray Lester; brother, James Lester of Eden; and sisters, Susan Lester of Hampstead and Tina Lester of Eden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father, Charles Halliard Lester; maternal grandmother, Dovie Nichols Ray; maternal grandfather, Drewery Ray; and two brothers, Randolph Lester and Charles Lester.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.