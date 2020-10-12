Harris, Jerry Lynn
November 10, 1948 - October 8, 2020
Greensboro- Jerry Lynn Harris, went home to be with Jesus Thursday night, October 8, 2020, at the age of 71.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his father Tom Harris and wife Wanda Hunt Harris and then Lynda Jadick Harris.
He is survived by his mother Georgia, his two daughters, Lindsay (Nick) Scheuer and Laurie (Patrick) Furr, his brother Tim (Erin) Harris, his five grandchildren, and several nieces.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 12, 2020.