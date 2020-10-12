Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Lynn Harris
Harris, Jerry Lynn

November 10, 1948 - October 8, 2020

Greensboro- Jerry Lynn Harris, went home to be with Jesus Thursday night, October 8, 2020, at the age of 71.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his father Tom Harris and wife Wanda Hunt Harris and then Lynda Jadick Harris.

He is survived by his mother Georgia, his two daughters, Lindsay (Nick) Scheuer and Laurie (Patrick) Furr, his brother Tim (Erin) Harris, his five grandchildren, and several nieces.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.