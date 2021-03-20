Greensboro — Jerry McLean, 83, died Monday, March 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
17 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Al Clinton
Friend
March 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Keion Stewart
Family
March 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Evans
March 20, 2021
it was a great experience working with you at Olympic Products. You will truly be missed. R.I.P.
Wanda Butler
March 20, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jennifer McCall
March 19, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the family.
Sammy Mccall
March 18, 2021
To the family of Mr. McLean My condolences goes out to you all May the lord bring you some comfort and peace , I myself do feel your lost I will remember him and Mrs.Doris Making me laugh , so hard when I was around them , he was a funny guy R.I.P.
Tracey Sanders
Acquaintance
March 18, 2021
My condolences to the family may God bring you comfort and peace at this time
April Gerald
Friend
March 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeannie Mccall
March 18, 2021
Regina Colson
March 18, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and our loved ones today and always.
Regina Colson
Family
March 18, 2021
My condolences to the McLean family. My God give you all Peace and comfort during this time.
Georgia Styles
Family
March 17, 2021
My sincere thoughts and prayers are extended to the McLean family in the loss of Jerry. A fun loving person who will be deeply missed. Rest in Peace for you are in the arms of your Lord and Savior. Love to my family.cousin Judy .
Julia Young- Mççollie
Family
March 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Haywood Miller
Friend
March 14, 2021
I have many fond memories of Jerry as I grew up across from him and his wonderful family. My condolences go out to the family.
Douglass Doggett Sr.
Neighbor
March 13, 2021
Praying for you Rodney and your family may God comfort you on the passing of your daddy Jerry. Hold on to God unchanging hands he will never leave you alone peace be still and know that I am God