Jerry Richard "Ricky" Kilborn, Jr.



Arapahoe — Jerry Richard "Ricky" Kilborn, Jr., 53, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church at 501 Kirkland Street in Greensboro. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 5, 2020.