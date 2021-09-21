Menu
Jerry Scearce
1951 - 2021
Scearce, Jerry

January 12, 1951 - September 16, 2021

Jerry Wayne Scearce, age 70, of High Point, NC, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.

He was born January 12, 1951 in High Point, NC to the late Wayne Scearce and Ruth Scearce. He was married for 44 years to the late Rita Vetter Scearce. He loved Wake Forest sports and Atlanta Braves baseball, but most of all enjoyed when UNC would lose in any sport.

Survivors include his sons, Brian Scearce and Andrew Scearce of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters, Lucy and Olivia Scearce; daughters-in-law, Susannah and Susan Scearce.

Jerry had a love for all his family and friends.

A service will be held at Saint Pius X, 2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27408, September 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family during this time.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Pius X
2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.