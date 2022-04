Jerry B. Wells



Eden — Jerry B. Wells, 64, died Sunday, April 3, 2022. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 7 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation 30 minutes prior to the service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 7, 2022.