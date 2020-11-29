Armfield, Jerry Wilson
1943 - 2020
I, Jerry Wilson Armfield, passed away on November 27, 2020. I was born in Greensboro, a sixth generation born in Guilford County, to parents Paul Wilson Armfield and Margaret Evans Armfield. I enjoyed 28,332 days on this earth and thank God for this blessing.
I am survived by my wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Pope Armfield, a daughter, K. Suzanne Anderson, and son-in-law, Brian, of Larchmont, New York, and two wonderful grandchildren, Megan and Owen.
I grew up in Guilford County, attended Sumner High School and was graduated from NC State University in 1966. I was employed by Kurt Salmon Associates, a management consulting firm, for 39 years. My consulting took me all over the world and introduced me to many friends and associates. After relocating and being away from Greensboro for thirty years, Mary Jane and I were fortunate to be able to return to our hometown to help care for our aging parents. Here, I have been a member of West Market Street United Methodist Church. I enjoyed hobbies that included travel, poetry, golf, exercise and almost learning the banjo.
In my final letter, I would like to give recognition to the five major occurrences that attributed to the many blessing in my life. Number one was being born to loving parents whose emphasis on helping others led me to form the basis for cherishing our many blessings and sharing those blessings. Number two was the marriage to my high-school sweetheart and life-long friend, Mary Jane, who has given me love, support, and guidance needed in our life's journey, including fourteen relocations. Third, is my daughter, Suzanne, who added greatly to our happiness with her life's journey, including the blessing of two grandchildren, Megan and Owen. Fourth was a grandmother, Olivia Short Armfield, a saint in my mind, who exposed me to Christ and the importance of religion in my life. She attended a Bible College in Cincinnati around the turn of the century and frequently filled a void for leading church services. Finally, there was the 39-year career as a management consultant that exposed me to the business challenges that I loved to tackle.
The journey I now undertake faces us all. I hope Christ will somehow redeem my salvation and forgive my sins.
In summary, life has been good and a challenge. Growing up on a farm in Guilford County, living at a time when the world was overcome by technology, seeing the world and understanding the greatness of our country, and being blessed beyond imagination for a life well lived! Thanks be to GOD. Amen.
Colleagues of Jerry's have added that his long, successful career at Kurt Salmon Associates (KSA), the preeminent consumer products consulting firm, included major projects with many leading apparel firms, including Levi Strauss & Company, VF Corporation, Burlington Industries and Sara Lee Corporation (which owned Hanes, Bali, Champion and other well-known labels). One of his major accomplishments was helping Cluett Peabody reorganize and improve strategic and operational elements of the Arrow Shirt brand. Jerry also led a project in Northern Ireland for Desmond and Sons, starting production of knit shirts for Marks & Spencer. He took the lead in developing KSA's Responsive Manufacturing methodology that enabled American and UK apparel companies to respond more quickly to market demands. He was involved in other projects outside the United States, as well.
Jerry was well known for mentoring younger consultants. Many recall his guidance as pivotal in their careers.
As one senior KSA executive said, "Jerry was a consummate professional; smart, experienced and dedicated. He was always a pleasure to be with professionally, as well as personally. I do not recall anyone that was not fond of Jerry Armfield."
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Jerry may direct memorials to Greensboro Beautiful, 2800 East Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC, 27401; West Market Street United Methodist Church (Legacy Fund), P. O. Box 870, Greensboro, NC 27402; or a charity of his choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.