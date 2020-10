Jesse Calvin "J.C." Williams



Randleman — Jesse Calvin "J.C." Williams, 82, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 31, 2020.