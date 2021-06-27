Noland, Jr., Jesse V.
Jesse V. Noland, Jr. passed away from pneumonia on Friday, January 29 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Leicester, NC on July 25, 1932, the son of Jesse Virgil Noland, Sr. and Myrtle McCrary Noland. Jess, or "J.V." as he was called, attended elementary school until the seventh grade when the family moved into Asheville. He graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1950 and from the University of North Carolina in 1954 with a degree in accounting. After serving in the army, he began his career as an internal auditor in Greenville, SC for J.P. Stevens Textile Company. While still on the audit staff, he married Greensboro native Mary Ann Stafford whom he had met while she was a student at the Woman's College (now UNC-G).
Jess moved from the audit staff to a job in the controller's department of Stevens' synthetics division in Greensboro. He became a proud father in 1959 with the birth of Marc and another son, Douglas, was born in 1963. Douglas has severe mental handicaps but Jess was just as proud of this son's small successes as he was of Marc's larger accomplishments. The young family moved to Severna Park, Maryland in 1963 when Stevens and Enjay Chemical Company, a division of Exxon Corporation, became joint owners of a plant in Odenton, MD, which produced polypropylene fiber. In the late sixties Enjay bought J.P. Stevens' half interest and Jess remained with Exxon. In 1969, he was transferred to New York and learned the joys of commuting into the city. In 1971, the company announced that headquarters staff would be moving to Houston and in August, 1971 the Nolands moved to Texas.
Jess was a firm believer in St. Luke 12:48: "From those to whom much is given, much is expected." He served on the Board of Directors of the Center for the Retarded (now the Center for Pursuit) for over thirty years. During that time, he volunteered at Willow River Farms (their rural facility) and served on various Board committees. He and Mary Ann sold Center gingersnaps at farmers' markets, bazaars, etc. and he and other retirees became the shipping crew to pack and ship tins of gingersnaps all over the United States. For over fifteen years Jess went to an elementary school in Houston and read to kindergarten or first graders. He thoroughly enjoyed the excitement of the children and their joy in the stories. He formed long-term friendships with the teachers and gave up his volunteering only because he was no longer physically able to do so.
Of all the ways he helped people, Jess was proudest of mentoring young men and women in their careers at Exxon Chemical. Assessing their interests, strengths, and desires was followed by finding the right job at the right time. When these young professionals were successful and happy in their careers, no one was more proud of them than Jess.
Jess is survived by his wife Mary Ann, son Marcus and children Daniel and Rebecca of Washington, D.C. and son Douglas of Brenham, TX. Predeceasing him were his parents, sisters Eva Russell, Hendersonville, Callie Ferreri, Philadelphia, PA and Audrey Codnere, Black Mountain, NC. A service for the inurnment of his ashes will be held Tuesday, June 29 at 1:30 p.m. at Springfield Friends Meeting Columbarium, 555 East Springfield Road, High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers and if friends wish, Jess requested that donations be made to The Center for Pursuit (formerly the Center for the Retarded), P.O. Box 130564, Houston, TX 77219-0564 or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.