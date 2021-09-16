Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Alton "Jake" Webb Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Webb, Jr., Jesse "Jake" Alton

January 12, 1944 - September 13, 2021

Mr. Jesse "Jake" Alton Webb, Jr., 77, died Monday, September 13, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Rev. Philip Kuntz will officiate. Masks will be required.

Jake was born January 12, 1944 in Greenville, SC to the late Jess A. Webb, Sr. and Nell "Smiles" Jacobs Webb. He graduated from Page High School in Greensboro and attended UNC-Chapel Hill before graduating from Guilford College in Greensboro. Jake was a certified public accountant in both industry and private accounting. He was active in the Greensboro Jaycees for many years and served a term as treasurer. A former member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro where he was an elder, youth leader and member of the choir, he currently was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville where he sang in the choir. He was preceded in death by a stepson, Derek Boles.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Webb of Winston-Salem, children: Elizabeth Webb Drummond and husband Danny, Michael Webb and wife Katherine, David Webb and wife Lea; stepdaughter Kristi Adams and husband Sam; brothers: Tom Webb, Andy Webb and wife Carolyn; sister Frances Brown and husband Terry; and eight grandchildren: Chloe and Celia Fesmire, Dawson, Logan and Lauryn Webb, Sam and Eli Adams, and Kaylen Boles.

We would also like to acknowledge Dr. Sara Atwater for the wonderful care given to Jake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.