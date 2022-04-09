Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jessica Brown
1981 - 2022
BORN
1981
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Davis Funeral Home
976 PHILLIPS AVE
High Point, NC
Brown, Jessica

April 15, 1981 - March 21, 2022

Jessica Marie Brown, age 40, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Greensboro on March 21, 2022.

She was the mother of Phoenix Brown, the daughter of Walter and Bambi Brown, sister of London Brown, Ash-Leigh Brown, and Savannah Brown, and granddaughter of David and Mae Brown. She is survived by her family, and long-term partner, Ray Menke.

At age fourteen, Jessica participated in President Eisenhower's People to People Ambassador program for middle and high school age students. Her two weeks in Australia was a great learning experience for one so young, and led her to grow into a lifelong animal advocate.

Jessica lived in Greensboro most of her life. She moved to Washington State with her partner, Brandon Gilliam, in 2004 and was joined by her daughter Phoenix in 2005. The three of them lived there until 2008, when Jessica and Phoenix moved back to their hometown.

Jessica had a very inquisitive mind. She was a very talented artist and expressed herself in various media, mostly with her paintings.

Jessica's door was always open to help people in need. She loved animals and at various times had a flying squirrel, rabbits, ferrets, and cats, but her favorites were her pet rats.

Jessica will be missed by her many relatives and friends.

There will be a private service at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Brown family.

Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations

976 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.