Brown, Jessica
April 15, 1981 - March 21, 2022
Jessica Marie Brown, age 40, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Greensboro on March 21, 2022.
She was the mother of Phoenix Brown, the daughter of Walter and Bambi Brown, sister of London Brown, Ash-Leigh Brown, and Savannah Brown, and granddaughter of David and Mae Brown. She is survived by her family, and long-term partner, Ray Menke.
At age fourteen, Jessica participated in President Eisenhower's People to People Ambassador program for middle and high school age students. Her two weeks in Australia was a great learning experience for one so young, and led her to grow into a lifelong animal advocate.
Jessica lived in Greensboro most of her life. She moved to Washington State with her partner, Brandon Gilliam, in 2004 and was joined by her daughter Phoenix in 2005. The three of them lived there until 2008, when Jessica and Phoenix moved back to their hometown.
Jessica had a very inquisitive mind. She was a very talented artist and expressed herself in various media, mostly with her paintings.
Jessica's door was always open to help people in need. She loved animals and at various times had a flying squirrel, rabbits, ferrets, and cats, but her favorites were her pet rats.
Jessica will be missed by her many relatives and friends.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com
for the Brown family.
